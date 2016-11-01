President attended Kazakh Eli film premiere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended today premiere of Kazakh Eli film epic produced by Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The new Kazakh historical film is based on Diamond Sword novel which is the first in The Nomads trilogy by Ilyas Yessenberlin. The film is set in the 15th century and features the key events in formation of the Kazakh statehood during the ruling of Zhanibek and Kerey Khans.

Well-known film-makers – director Rustem Abdrashev, script writers Smagul Yelubayev and Timur Zhaksybekov – were invited to the creation of the film series. 500 people were involved in the project in total.

The film will be released in the nearest time.