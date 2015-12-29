President attended New Year’s Eve Ball in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended today the New Year's Eve Charity Ball held at the Duman Entertainment Centre in Astana.

Addressing the participants, the President noted that the forthcoming year 2016 will be the year of celebration of the 25 th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

“The whole country will work as a single whole to worthily welcome the great holiday. Over the years of sovereignty we have built quite a new country. This is a result of all Kazakhstanis’ efforts. I would like to thank our multi-ethnic and multi-faith people for joint work,” he said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated everybody on the oncoming New Year 2016 and wished well-being, peace and accord to our country.

All the funds raised at the charity ball will be transferred to “Mercy” foundation. Source: Akorda press service