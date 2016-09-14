President attends celebrations of Tajikistan's independence in Sughd Province

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Festive celebrations dedicated to the 25th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan took place today evening at Somoni Avenue of Khujand city.

The festive event started with military parade and joyful procession of residents of Sughd Region. The grand procession gathered 15,000 people.



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon attended the festive events.



The commander of the parade, Maj. Gen. Bakhtiyor Ruzmunshoev, reported to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Emomali Rahmon on the readiness of Sughd garrison for military parade.



Then, the Leader of the Nation, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Emomali Rahmon congratulated the strong-willed and hard-working residents of Sughd Region and, in their person, the entire people of Tajikistan on the occasion of crucial date, and wished everyone peace, tranquility, happiness, and prosperity.



In his address, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon noted that "Our state independence gave us an historic opportunity to acquire our free state and national government, to establish through the creative labor the revival of national traditions and values."



Military parade started after the performance of the National Anthem.



About 1,000 personnel of all service branches - the National Guard Units, the Land Forces of the Armed Forces, the personnel staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sughd, the special units of the law enforcement agencies, a branch of the Sughd Police Academy, veterans of the Armed Forces, the Staff of the Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, border troops, customs officers, other units, took part in the military parade.



Then, the representatives of executive bodies of state authority, representatives of individual sectors of the national economy, students of universities, colleges, schools, representatives of other sectors of society walked with posters and banners that reflect the love and loyalty to the Motherland, the values of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, worthy merits of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.



This massive event was held under the slogan "The Way of Happiness of Tajiks", where all participants, including children, adolescents, youth, teachers, health workers, entrepreneurs, construction workers, farmers, women and girls, athletes were grateful for the independence, sovereignty, peace, stability, and national unity, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.