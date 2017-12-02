  • kz
    President attends evening of national dance in Astana

    11:59, 02 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the evening of the national dance Arnau at the Astana Ballet, the Akorda press service reported.

    The program of the evening included a number of diverse in their plastic language, bright and emotionally saturated choreographic miniatures and excerpts from the plays telling about the rich national traditions and culture of Kazakhstan.


