  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President attends premiere of Kyz Zhibek opera

    21:22, 11 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the premiere of Kyz Zhibek opera today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    The premiere of the opera composed by Yevgeniy Brussilovskiy was held on the stage of the Large Hall.

    The libretto based on the eponymous poem about the tragic love of Zhibek and Tulegen was created by eminent writer Gabit Musrepov.

    The opera was conducted by Abzal Mukhitdinov and directed by Mikhail Pandzhavidze (Belarus).


     

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Culture President of Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!