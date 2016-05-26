President awards Dostyk Order to WTO director general

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Director General of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevêdo, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the meeting the sides have discussed the prospects of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of Kazakhstan's membership in WTO.

Head of State thanked Roberto Azevêdo for supporting our country's efforts in the negotiation process for accession to the organization.

In turn, Roberto Azevêdo expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and noted the high efficiency of cooperation with our country.

During the meeting the President of Kazakhstan awarded Roberto Azevêdo II degree Dostyk Order for his contribution to strengthening friendship and collaboration.

In turn, Roberto Azevêdo presented Nursultan Nazarbayev a souvenir - a pen which was used in signing the protocol on Kazakhstan's accession to WTO.

