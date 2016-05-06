President awards highest military and special ranks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree on conferring high military and special ranks, class ranks.

President assigned the following military ranks:

Aviation Lieutenant General to Nurlan Ormanbetov;

Vice-Admiral Zhandarbek Zhanzakov;

the special rank of lieutenant-general of the State Protection Service to Amantay Kurenbekov;

the rank of Major General to Lut Alchekenov, Darkhan Dilmanov, Nurlan Kashaganov, Sagatbek Nurahmetov, Zhandos Omarkulov, Muhomethali Satov;

the rank of Aviation Major General to Aidyn Aimbetov, Nurlan Karbenov;

the special rank of Major-General of the National Security to Abilseit Duyisebayev;

the special rank of Major-General of the Foreign Intelligence to Kuzembek Adenov;

the special rank of Major General of the State Security Service to Ardak Ashimbekuly;

the special rank of police major general to Igor Lepekha;

the class rank of State Counselor of Justice of class-3 to Marat Kaybzhanov, Saparbek Nurpeisov, Ulugbek Patsayev.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

Astana. Akorda, May 5, 2016