President awards state prizes to Kazakhstanis for impressive achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan has presented state prizes to some citizens of Kazakhstan on the threshold of the Independence Day, Kazinform reports.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, Minister of Defense and Aero Space Industry Beibut Atamkulov, rector of the Abay Kazakh National Pedagogic University Takir Balykbayev, General Director of "Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Bekkhozhin, Vice Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev, governor of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov, governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov and more were awarded with the Parasat order.



The Kurmet order was awarded to Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, instructor of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography Lyudmila Makartseva, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, chief conductor of the Tlendiyev Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra Dinara Tlendiyeva.



Kazakhstani film breakout star and 2018 Palme d'Or winner Samal Yeslyamova and lecturer of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory Yan Rudkovsky were bestowed with the Eminent Culture Figure title.



President Nursultan Nazarbayev also awarded many other Kazakhstanis for their impressive achievements in many walks of life in the Akorda presidential residence today.