President: Best Kazakh literary works should be translated into UN official languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the best literary works of Kazakh writers should be known abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We should demonstrate our culture to the world. For that to happen, the best literary works of Kazakhstani writers should be translated into six official languages of the UN. For instance, Mukhtar Auezov "Put Abaya" (Abay's Way), Nurpeissov's "Krov i pot" (Blood and sweat) and many other works," President Nazarbayev said at the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Wednesday.



The Kazakh President noted he had already discussed this issue at the meeting with Kazakhstani writers and they supported that idea.



"Though, it will be hard to choose, because we don't have bad writers," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.