President briefed on Kostanay region development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the socioeconomic development of the region and results of implementation of the recent State-of-the-Nation Address.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed how important it is to timely implement state programs and pointed to the need to assume measures to further improve the population's wellbeing.



"Kostanay region maintains positive dynamics of macroeconomic indicators. Compared to 2017, industry and construction increased for 8.3% and 22.3%, respectively. Some 300,000 square meters of housing were commissioned last year," governor Mukhambetov said.



At the meeting, the governor of Kostanay region also informed the President of the robust development of car industry in the region, attraction of investment and implementation of industrial projects.



11 projects are being implemented in an industrial zone that is set to open in the region. An agricultural hub will be the largest facility in the zone. It is hoped that the industrial zone will boost agriculture in the region.



Wrapping up the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.