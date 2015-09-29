President called to eliminate arbitrary sanctions as contradicting UN Charter and international law

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to eliminate arbitrary imposition of sanctions as contradicting the UN Charter and international law provisions, such a statement was made by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

The President said that the erosion of international law and weakening of global institutions was a dangerous challenge.

He cautioned against the arbitrary imposition of sanctions, which contravene the United Nations Charter and international law. "The right to impose international sanctions that can affect the well-being of millions of people should remain the exclusive prerogative of the UN Security Council," President noted.