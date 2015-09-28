President called U.S. companies for cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his official trip to New York, President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the representatives of the U.S. largest companies, Akorda press service informs.

The meeting focused on the ways of expansion of the companies' participation in further development of Kazakhstan's economy and the opportunities of cooperation within the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of such companies, investment funds and financial institutions as Guggenheim, JP Morgan, Pfizer, Blackstone etc.

In his speech, the Kazakh President told about establishment and development of Kazakhstan over the years of its independence as well as current achievements in implementation of reforms and improving the image of the country at the international arena.

U.S. companies are functioning almost in all spheres of our economy to date, Nazarbayev noted.

The President told also about the important objectives set by our country. Among them are the Five Institutional Reforms, investment climate improvement, privatization of economy and large-scale infrastructure construction under the Nurly Zhol Program.

Special attention was paid to the forthcoming EXPO-2017 and establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre on its ground. The Head of State expressed confidence that the U.S. companies would actively join these projects.

Upon completion of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev called all attending companies for promotion of cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.

The U.S. businessmen highly appraised Kazakhstan's efforts on improving its investment attractiveness and strengthening its regulatory, institutional and infrastructure basis for further development.