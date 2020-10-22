President calls on increasing women’s share in senior positions up to 30%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on increasing women’s representation in senior positions up to 30%, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council on Thursday, President Tokayev admitted that rate of women in senior positions of state-owned public companies ‘is quite low and stands at 5-7%’.

This, according the Head of State, keeps Kazakhstani women who represent over half of the country's population from unlocking their potential.

The members of the National Public Confidence Council gave the problem full consideration and came up with the proposal to introduce a requirement to increase the share of women in senior positions of state-owned companies up to 30%, he said.

The President said the initiative will be implemented gradually and eventually will make the business sphere more attractive for women.

