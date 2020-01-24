President calls to eliminate wage payment gap between local, foreign workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s extended session, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of wage payment gap between local and foreign workers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy PM Berdibek Saparbayev’s report, foreign employees are working today in more than 2,000 enterprises. The share of local staff in them is 90%.

«At your instruction, we have inspected 96 enterprises together with the Ministry of Labor and Prosecutor General’s Office. As a result, 500 foreigners were deported. The number of quotas has been reduced by 40% (up to 29,000). Appropriate amendments to the legislative acts have been drafted and submitted to the Majilis. Now we are working with the enterprises attracting foreign workforce,» Saparbayev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to actively continue this work.