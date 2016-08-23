President came to Serbia for official visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Belgrade for an official visit. The President is expected to meet with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić in a narrow and extended formats following which several bilateral documents will be signed.

The Kazakh Leader will meet also Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej.

N.Nazarbayev will also attend a ceremony of inauguration of a monument to Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade.