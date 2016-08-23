  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President came to Serbia for official visit

    21:14, 23 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Belgrade for an official visit. The President is expected to meet with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić in a narrow and extended formats following which several bilateral documents will be signed.

    The Kazakh Leader will meet also Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej.

    N.Nazarbayev will also attend a ceremony of  inauguration of a monument to Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade.

      

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!