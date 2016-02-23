President chaired Security Council’s meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired today a meeting of the Security Council, which discussed the course of implementation of Kazakhstan's National Security Strategy in 2015 and the approaches to conducting migration policy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that despite the negative impact of the global economic crisis, the state would strictly fulfill its social commitments and would support the required level of defense potential, security and law and order.

Among the most serious threats and challenges outlined by the President were the influence of the global factors on economic slowdown and rise of religious-extremist and terrorist threats in adjusting territories. The Head of State highlighted the importance of consolidation of Kazakhstan society in the emerging conditions to successfully counter the crisis situations.

President’s Aide – Secretary of the Security Council N.Ermekbayev gave an assessment of the results of the governmental structures activity in 2015 and told about the priorities and objectives of the forthcoming period. He also noted that amid unstable economic situation in the world, the government and local executive authorities continue implementing the measures on diversification of economy and preservation of Kazakhstanis’ living standards.

Ermekbayev briefed also about the further steps on improving the activity of the law-enforcement structures, human rights protection and maintaining law and order.

Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova and Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov presented reports about migration policy implementation in Kazakhstan.

According to them, the regulation of migration processes pursues two important goals. On the one hand, redistribution of labour resources within the country including organized resettlement of the repatriates and inflow of foreign specialists are required to stimulate economic growth. On the other hand, Kazakhstan must prevent the entry of ideologists and recruiters of international terrorist organizations, members criminal groups and illegal migrants to its territory.

The participants noted that the Constitution of Kazakhstan does not recognize dual citizenship, and such facts must be prevented.

Besides, the participants stressed the importance of organized internal migration, which will let eliminate disproportions in resettlement of people across the country and achieve the goals of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.

Following the sitting, the President entrusted the Government and all involved governmental structures with a number of tasks.