President chairs meeting on Astana city's development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Monday, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the progress in implementation of the instructions given earlier and Astana's development plans at the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence.

Attending the meeting were Head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev, first deputy mayor of Astana city Sergey Khoroshun and others.







President Nazarbayev stressed it is important to take into account the existing infrastructure and communications while developing the Kazakh capital.



In his report mayor Issekeshev briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the five-year plan of the Astana city development which had been mapped out recently. It was noted that 9.5 million square meters of housing (156,000 apartments for 500,000 people) will be constructed in the Kazakh capital until 2023. Plus, 16 million square meters of housing for 800,000 people will be built until 2027.



Following results of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on further development of Astana.



