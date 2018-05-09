President chairs meeting on tourism in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a working visit to Usharal town of Almaty region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev got familiar with the operations in the town's new airport and the prospects for the development of general aviation in the region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

After the inspection of the new building of the railway station in the village of Akshi, Alakol district, Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting on tourism and development of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the country.

At the meeting, Head of the region Amandyk Batalov reported to the President of Kazakhstan on the development of tourism in Almaty region.

"Over the past four years, the volume of tourism services provided in the region has doubled from KZT 3.9 billion in 2014 to KZT 8.3 billion in 2017. In 2018, this figure is planned to be increased to KZT 10 billion. In Alakol district, the volume of services in 2017 reached KZT 3.5 billion, which is 8 times higher than in 2014," the governor of the region said.





Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the implementation of "Nurly Zhol" state infrastructure development program in terms of construction of principal and local roads.

"In 2017, we started road construction works in over 4,000 km of principal roads, 603 km of which have already been opened to traffic. In principle, we hold that all 24,000 km of roads will have been brought to a satisfactory condition by 2022," the minister said.

Moreover, during the meeting, Head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Kanat Alpysbayev presented the 2020 Map of Alakol Resort Zone Transport Accessibility and made the President aware of the progress made in the implementation of the transit traffic development strategy.

Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly reported on the implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address instructions as to breaking down all barriers to the development of domestic and outbound tourism, and on the measures taken by the ministry to maintain the post-EXPO effect.

"The country practically experienced the economic effect of tourism during the Astana Expo 2017, when over 7 million tourists visited Kazakhstan, which is 18% more than a year before. The domestic tourism flows grew by 20% and amounted to about 6 million people," the head of the ministry said.





Following the meeting and visits to the tourist cluster sites, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave to the central and local executive authorities a number of specific instructions on further development of tourism in the country.

"Alakol should become the most visited place in Kazakhstan. (...) The uniqueness of the lake is the healing properties of water that contains radon, alkali, and other useful elements. In this regard, Alakol is of great importance for our tourism industry," the Head of State concluded.



