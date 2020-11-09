President chairs session on transition to Latin-based Kazakh alphabet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today the session on the transition of the Kazakh language to the Latin-based script, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the session, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktota Raimkulova and Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov reported on the proposals developed by the linguists and experts concerning the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet.

Minister Raimkulova presented the scientifically based draft of the alphabet consisting of symbols which represent all 28 syllables of the Kazakh language.

The Head of State, in turn, gave a number of instructions regarding the problems discussed at the session. The President pointed out the need to work on the draft alphabet together with researchers and submit it for consideration of the regular session of the National Commission for switching over the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Afterwards, the Government will submit the draft decree on the approval of the revised alphabet to the Presidential Administration.

At the session, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also instructed the Ministries of Culture and Sports, Education and Science, as well as the Ministry of Information and Social Development to raise public awareness on the introduction of the new alphabet.