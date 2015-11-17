President charged law-enforcement structures to ensure security at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the session on preparation for EXPO-2017 exhibition, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the necessity of ensuring security during the event.

"Measures must be taken to prevent any incidents during the mass events. Our special services and law-enforcement authorities must ensure law and order and security at the EXPO. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security Committee and Syrbar Foreign Intelligence Service must continue their cooperation in this area. I am instructing the Council of Security to take this issue under its constant control," Nazarbayev said. The Head of State highlighted the importance of creating favorable conditions for the participants and guests of the exhibition and to develop a clear schedule of its attendance. Issues regarding training of volunteers and ensuring access to the EXPO for local people were also raised during the session. N. Nazarbayev charged the Government to properly coordinate all the issues and regularly report on the results.