President charged to abolish all ineffective tax preferences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the Government to abolish all ineffective tax preferences. He said it today while delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address in Astana.

“We need to review the entire system of governmental revenues and expenditures. First of all, we need to expand the revenue part of the budget. In 2017 we should introduce sales tax instead of VAT. All inefficient tax preferences must be abolished,” said the President.

“Tax regimes must be optimized. We need three levels of taxation: general tax, patent for self-employed people and special tax regime for SMEs and agricultural sector,” added he.

According to the President, the Government must ensure transparency of tax sphere and effective tax administration.