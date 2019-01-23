President charged to increase youth business grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has charged to elaborate The Young Entrepreneur program and allocate KZT 32 bln for youth grants to start up new business, Kazinform reports.

As the Head of State stated, it is crucial to develop such a program countrywide. It is essential to bring the number of unemployed youth who receive education and self-employed young people up to 100,000 annually.



The President cited Bastau Business as an example which is realized by the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. 43,000 rural people were taught business basics in rural and under-populated settlements. 11,000 business projects were realized, 16,000 workplaces were created under the project.



"There are 7,000 small rural settlements in Kazakhstan. There are guys who graduated from the school but failed to enter colleges or universities.

This program is called to specify niches, show the ways of obtaining credits, setting up a business," the President stated.



The President has charged the Government to double grant financing for youth under the Business 2020 Roadmap.