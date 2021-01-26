President charges to cardinally ease tax administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting held via a videoconferencing the Head of State charged the Government jointly with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to develop proposals for easing tax administration, Kazinform reports.

It should be based on digital solutions, using Big Data and block chain technologies.

In particular, the President charged to consider the issue of granting individual entrepreneurs relief from reporting to tax authorities if they use online cash registers and POS terminals.

Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to the construction of housing, health and epidemiological situation in the country, wages of public sector employees, ways to prevent economic crimes, development of the Kazakh capital, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.