President: Citizens cannot be detained without valid justification and evidence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Kairat Kozhamzharov.

According to AkordaPress during the meeting Mr. Kozhamzharov informed the President about current activities of the Agency, and reported on the work carried out within the framework of the Plan of the Nation 100 Concrete Steps.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the bonus system aimed at stimulating public servants by reducing the number of unoccupied positions in central government and local executive bodies and implementing a redistributive payment scheme.

Kairat Kozhamzharov told about the course of attestation of corps B civil servants, noting the good results. According to him, to date, the Attestation Commission held 14 meetings during which it interviewed more than 700 civil servants.

He also reported on proposals for the corps A reform, which involve reduction of some positions.

President also stressed the need to carry out of high-quality work on the fight against corruption and its prevention.

"Criminal prosecution should be carried out strictly within the law. Citizens cannot be detained without valid justification and evidence", he said.

Following the meeting Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.