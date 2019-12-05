  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President comments on Kazakhstan-Germany dual education cooperation

    22:50, 05 December 2019
    Photo: None
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on the dual cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany during the press conference in Berlin, the President’s press service reports.

    The journalists asked the Head of State the question concerning cooperation in implementing dual education system in Kazakhstan.

    «Dual cooperation is of great importance for the country’s economy. We adopted German experience, collaborate with Germany in this sphere and continue our partnership,» the Head of State resumed.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!