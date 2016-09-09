President commissioned Government to allocate 97bln tenge for agro-industrial complex development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned the Government to allocate additional financing for the support of agro-industrial complex of the country.

"The Government must allocate additional 97bln tenge for agro-industrial complex financing," he said at the Cabinet's extended meeting on Friday.



The President added that during his recent visit to China, the sides agreed on export of Kazakhstani wheat, meat, poultry meat, seed-oil and many other agricultural products, which, according to him "will boost the country's agricultural sector."



Alongside, the President commissioned the Government to develop agricultural cooperatives, increase export and elaborate a program on development of the sector.