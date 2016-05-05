President commissioned to establish Ministry of Information and Communications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting in Akorda, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned to establish the Ministry of Information and Communications.

According to the President, none of the governmental structures in Kazakhstan coordinates this sector and funds allocated for information work. "In order to overcome the current information challenges and ensure effective coverage of the Five Institutional Reforms, I am commissioning to establish the Ministry of Information and Communications," said N.Nazarbayev.

The President proposed to impose the following duties on the new Ministry:

monitoring information space irrespective of the form of ownership, including internet-resources and social media, in order to timely reveal and respond to the most acute problems;

studying public opinion regarding the most relevant issues and topics; analysis and forecast of information requests and expectations of the population;

development of state information policy;

coordination and control over information activity and activeness of all governmental structures;

planning and analysis of the efficiency of public information contract and the funds allocated by the government;

attraction of investments and innovations for the development of domestic mass media as a modern component of economy;

improving quality of domestic information products for ensuring information security both in electronic and printed space;

building an operative model of crisis communications;

building channels of interaction with the population, including NGOs.



Alongside, the President charged to provide the Ministry with all required resources, allocate funds and delegate it with special powers for ensuring fulfillment of all the objectives set.