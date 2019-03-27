President commissioned to revise approaches to shaping country's budget

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commissioned to revise the approaches to drawing up the country's budget, Akorda press service informs.

At today's meeting in Akorda, the members of the Cabinet reported to the Head of State about the socio-economic development of the country.



During the discussion, Tokayev noted that the present budget was unbalanced and had to be reshaped.



"In his words, the budget's social component keeps increasing. Secondly, these are ‘non-productive' expenses of the budget. The amount of unnecessary expenditures is too large. We must drastically change our approach to shaping the country's budget," said the President, adding that these approaches would be revised next year.