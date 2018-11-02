President commissioned to set up low-cost airline under flagship carrier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, member of the Directors Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Richard Evans and President of Air Astana Peter Foster.

The meeting focused on civil aviation development issues and the state and prospects of Air Astana company, Akorda press service informed.



The President said that Air Astana is the major carrier in Kazakhstan. "It was established jointly with Richard Evans. Good job has been done over these years. The company has proved to be successful one," he noted.



Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the latest tendencies on the global market of air transportations. The participants of the meeting talked about ongoing work on implementation of the British model of civil aviation management in terms of ensuring flights security.



"Kazakhstan has launched flights in 13 directions in 2018. Besides, 'open sky' pilot project has been implemented in Astana," said Minister Kassymbek.



Upon completion of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of providing affordable prices for the population and entrusted the participants with a task to establish a low-cost company on the ground of Air Astana which would offer lower fares.