President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch the programs for low-performing schools, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

«Icharge the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch specialprograms of overcoming academic failures among the schoolchildren fromlow-income families as well as among those studying at schools operating incomplicated social conditions and demonstrating poor results,» Kassym-JomartTokayev said at the plenary session of the traditional Teachers’ AugustConference in Nur-Sultan today.