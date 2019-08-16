  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

    13:00, 16 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch the programs for low-performing schools, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

    «Icharge the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch specialprograms of overcoming academic failures among the schoolchildren fromlow-income families as well as among those studying at schools operating incomplicated social conditions and demonstrating poor results,» Kassym-JomartTokayev said at the plenary session of the traditional Teachers’ AugustConference in Nur-Sultan today.

    Tags:
    Education President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!