President commissions Ministry of Finance to increase budget revenues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Akorda press service informs.

The Head of State was informed about the activity of the Ministry, namely, about budget utilization process, tax and fiscal policy and the state of the national debt.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to optimize budget expenses and increase budget revenues. Besides, the President commissioned to raise effectiveness of tax and customs administration.



Alikhan Smailov reported to the Head of State on the course of digitalization of the Ministry and its integration with information systems of other governmental structures.



Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of certain instructions.