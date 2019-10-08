  • kz
    President commissions to step up work on attraction of investments in Nur-Sultan

    12:07, 08 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting on Nur-sultan city’s development, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of reduction of investments in the capital, Kazinform reports.

    Attraction of investments should be a priority task, he stressed.

    «The capital has always been a leader in attraction of investments. Every year, the city hosts various investment and economic forums. This practice will be continued,» the President said.

    In his words, the volume of investments in Nur-Sultan has declined in the past 10 years.

    He commissioned the local Mayor’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step up the work in this sector.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan President Top Story
