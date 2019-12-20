  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President commissions to transit to cashless payment in primary sale of real estate

    13:41, 20 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to transit to cashless transactions in primary sale of housing and vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the President, large-scale deals should be paid via banks.

    In his words, the share of shadow economy in real estate and car sale markets comprises around 3trn tenge.

    «The Government and the National Bank is commissioned to draft legislative amendments to ensure transition to non-cash payment in primary sale of real estate and vehicles,» the Head of State noted and added that «the peculiarities of territorial development, especially of rural areas, should be taken into account.»

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!