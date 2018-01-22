President condoles over death of Zheksenbek Yerkimbekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Zheksenbek Yerkimbekov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"Zheksenbek Yerkimbekov was a well-known and gifted musician. For over ten years, heading the Ministry of Culture, he made a great contribution to the development of national culture and arts," the President's telegram of condolence reads.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that the merits and the bright image of Zheksenbek Yerkimbekov will remain forever in the memory of Kazakhstanis.