  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President condoles with Italy upon earthquake victims

    17:14, 24 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi upon the devastating earthquake which struck the country today.

    As Akorda reported, it is with deep regret the Head of State learnt about death of people as a result of the earthquake which hit the central part of  the Apennine peninsula.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

    The President expressed also readiness to render assistance to friendly Italy and wished soonest recovery to the injured.  

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Italy Diplomacy News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!