President condoles with Kyrgyz people upon Turdakun Ussubaliyev&#39;s death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev upon death of prominent public official Turdakun Ussubaliyev, Akorda press service informs.

"With deep sorrow Kazakhstan accepted the news about the death of one of the prominent public officials of Kyrgyzstan, a patriot of his country. During his leadership T.Ussubaliyev made a great contribution to strengthening and development of fraternal country and earned nationwide respect owing to his professionalism and personal qualities," the telegram reads.