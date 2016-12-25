  • kz
    President condoles with Russia over Tu-154 plane crash victims

    15:34, 25 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Tu-154 plane crash victims.

    With a deep regret the Head of State learnt about tragic death of Russian citizens as a result of crash of the  Defense Ministry’s plane near Sochi, Akorda reports.

    Sharing the grief of loss, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims as well as to Russian people, on behalf of Kazakhstan nation and him personally. 

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
