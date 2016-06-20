President condoles with Russia upon death of children in Karelia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to Akorda press service, it is with deep sorrow the Head of State learnt the news about tragic death of children vacationing at a recreation camp in the Republic of Karelia.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the Kazakh President expressed words of condolences and support to the families of the victims.