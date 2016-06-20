  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President condoles with Russia upon death of children in Karelia

    15:15, 20 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    According to Akorda press service, it is with deep sorrow the Head of State learnt the news about tragic death of children vacationing at a recreation camp in the Republic of Karelia.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the Kazakh President expressed words of condolences and support to the families of the victims.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!