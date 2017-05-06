President confers high military ranks and state awards to country’s servicemen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has conferred military ranks and state awards to a number of servicemen and employees of the law-enforcement structures of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.



“By tradition, on the eve of the Fatherland Defenders’ Day and the Victory Day, we confer military ranks to our servicemen and employees of the law-enforcement structures and hand over state awards to them,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



As the Head of State highlighted, these holidays are of special importance for Kazakhstan.

“The World War II is an example of outstanding heroism of the older generations, thanks to whom for more than 70 years we have been living in peace and bringing up our children,” N.Nazarbayev added.

“We are confident that the independence and security of Kazakhstani people is under firm protection of our Army and law-enforcement structures. The nation believes in you. You will lay down your lives in the name of honour and independence of our Motherland,” concluded he.

