    President congratulated Kazakhstanis on oncoming 1st May holiday

    14:41, 26 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at XXIV session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the oncoming Day of Unity - 1st May.

    “The Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People is coming soon. Using this opportunity, I would like to wish happiness, well-being and success to Kazakhstani people! Blessed be our holy Kazakhstani land, our wise and talented multi-ethnic people!” the Leader of the Nation said addressing the participants of the session.

    Tags:
    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan News President
