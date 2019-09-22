  • kz
    President congratulates Bekzat Nurdauletov on his victory at World Boxing Champ

    13:47, 22 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated boxer Bekzat Nurdauletov on his victory at the World Boxing Championship in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, according to Kazinform.

    «May I congratulate Bekzat Nurdauletov on his triumphant performance at World Boxing Championship in Yekaterinburg. He demonstrated bright and effective style of boxing. I am convinced that Bekzat has a great sporting future. I wish Bekzat victory at the Tokyo Olympics! Tek kana alga!», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.

    As Kazinform previously reported, on September 21 Kazakh boxer Bekzat Nurdauletov won his 20-year-old rival from Uzbekistan Dilshodbek Ruzmetov by unanimous decision of judges.

    President of Kazakhstan Boxing
