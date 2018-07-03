President congratulates capital's neurosurgeons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the International Neurosurgical Forum in Astana, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev read out the Head of State's greetings on the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of the National Center for Neurosurgery, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"To the participants of the International Neurosurgical Forum. Dear participants and guests, ladies and gentlemen, I am glad to welcome you to the International Neurosurgical Forum, which is being held in the forefront of the celebrations of our capital, Astana, and the 10th Anniversary of the National Center for Neurosurgery.

Nowadays, the forum is known as one of the few platforms that discuss the latest achievements and acute issues in the field of contemporary neurosurgery. Your successful work contributes to the growth of intellectual capital and innovation in medicine.

Kazakhstan prioritizes the improvement and the quality development of the country's healthcare system. Created 10 years ago within the framework of the idea of a hospital of the future, the National Center for Neurosurgery has now become one of the top institutions in Central Asia.

I am sure that, in addition to a constructive exchange of views, the forum will result in specific solutions aimed at promoting good health of the citizens and strengthening cooperation in this vital sphere. I wish you productive work and new achievements in your noble activities," the Head of State's congratulatory letter to the Center's staff says.

Mr. Dossayev also congratulated the staff of the National Center for Neurosurgery.

"It is a landmark event because all this is happening in the lead-up to a remarkable anniversary, the 20th Anniversary of our capital. And today we celebrate two holidays," he said in a welcoming speech.

Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov, Secretary of the Social and Cultural Development Committee Beibit Mamrayev attended the opening ceremony of the International Neurosurgical Forum.

The scientific program of the forum is dedicated to the most important issues in the field of neurosurgery. The leading neurosurgeons and neurologists from 20 countries are taking part in the forum.