President congratulates Kazakhstan on Day of Unity of People

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

«Dear compatriots!





I congratulate you on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan!

This holiday is close and dear for everyone living on our blessed land.

Key achievements of our country were made possible thanks to the unity, friendship and solidarity of the representatives of all ethnic groups that constituents the united people of Kazakhstan.

Such enduring values as peace and social harmony are the basis of the strategic course of contemporary Kazakhstan, the founder of which is the First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As one people we have strengthened state sovereignty, gained authority and respect in the international community.

This year, the Unity Day takes on special significance. Nowadays, Kazakhstan, like the rest of the world, is tackling coronavirus pandemic and negatively affected by the global economic environment.

I am convinced that thanks to unity, mutual support, common goals, and fortitude, we will successfully overcome all difficulties and achieve new successes on the path of creation and progress.

I wish all my compatriots peace and harmony, good health and prosperity!

We are united!,» the congratulatory message reads.