President congratulates Kazakhstani people on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev extends congratulations to the nation of Kazakhstan on the holiday of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

"Dear Kazakhstanis, I sincerely congratulate you on Eid al-Adha, the holiday sacred for all Muslims around the world! Eid al-Adha is a holiday of humanism, mercy, goodness, and charity. On these remarkable days, everyone, who has faith in the heart, aims at doing good deeds, bringing joy to others, and helping those in need," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

As the President noted, Eid al-Adha helps to save and strengthen the unique traditions of mutual respect, friendship and unity between people of various ethnic groups and religions in our country.

"This holiday will continue to contribute to the preservation and consistent development of the national identity, lofty values, and the centuries-old cultural and historical heritage of the Kazakhstani people. In Kazakhstan, the first day of this bright holiday was declared a non-working day for the reason of providing all conditions for the ceremony of offering sacrifices, and for prayers to the Almighty. Congratulating everyone on the holiday, I wish you good health, happiness, peace, well-being, and prosperity!" the Head of State addressed the people of Kazakhstan.