President congratulates Kazakhstani scientists who developed Covid-19 test systems

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a welcome letter to the team of the M. Aikimbayev's National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections and the National Center for Biotechnology, Akorda press service informs.

«May I congratulate the team of the two leading domestic research institutes on the development of the diagnostic test systems for determining COVID-19. Thanks to the work of scientists and specialists from the M. Aikimbayev's National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections and the National Center for Biotechnology it became possible in a short time to create test systems that meet all international standards. Your achievements demonstrate the high competitiveness of the domestic biomedical industry and the prospects of its development in the context of combating the spread of coronavirus infection in the world. I am sure that the developed tests will help save thousands of Kazakhstanis' lives and health,» the Head of State’s welcome letter reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the scientists for their fruitful work, wished them well-being and new achievements.