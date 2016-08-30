  • kz
    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

    10:35, 30 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, Akorda press service informs.

    As the President noted, due to the provisions of the main law, the country managed to conduct deep reforms which ensured confident economic rise, improvement of people’s well-being and growth of the country’s authority at the international arena.

    The values enshrined in the Constitution are reflected also in the Mangilik El Patriotic Act, N.Nazarbayev emphasized.

    The Head of State wished well-being to all Kazakhstanis and stressed that joint efforts of the society and the state are aimed at all-round unlocking of the Constitution’s potential. 

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays Constitution Day
