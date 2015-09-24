President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday today, the press service of Akorda reports.

"Dear compatriots!

I heartily congratulate all Kazakhstanis on the sacred holiday of all Muslims - Qurban Ait!

The holy feast of Qurban Ait calls on all people for peace, harmony, mutual understanding and compassion.

The first day of Qurban Ait was announced a day off as per my decision.

To date, this sacred holiday promotes unity of the people of Kazakhstan, mutual understanding among various ethnic groups and religions.

Qurban Ait has a connotation of good deeds and fosters generosity and sympathy in people. This holiday makes a significant contribution to the consolidation of such humanistic traditions as extending aid to the needy and is reflected in honesty of mind and good deeds that strengthen moral principles in society.

I am confident that the creative potential of Islam based on development of spiritual and moral values, the spirit of patriotism, will continue to serve for the promotion of peace and interfaith harmony in society.

I wish all Kazakhstanis strong health, happiness and prosperity!" the letter of greetings reads.