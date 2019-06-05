President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on the beginning of Oraza Ait holiday (Eid al-Fitr), Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

"Dear compatriots!



I sincerely congratulate all the Muslims on Oraza Ait holiday!



This holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the month when such features of Islam as benevolence, mercy and compassion become especially visible in their profound meaning.



Muslims devote the days of Oraza Ait to the care of loved ones, support of the needy and to their own moral improvement.



Good thoughts and good deeds help strengthen mutual understanding and harmony, unite people in the name of achieving common goals.



For centuries Kazakhstan has been the territory of peace and creation, respect for faith and moral values, tolerance and good neighborhood.



The teachings of Islam together with respect for national traditions and love for the motherland fully comply with the idea of spiritual revival of our society.



May the atmosphere of peace, unity and tranquility always reign in our country. May the homes of all Kazakhstanis be filled with happiness and wellbeing! " the letter of congratulation reads.