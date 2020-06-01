  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Children's Day

    11:55, 01 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the International Children’s Day, Kazinform reported with the reference to Head of State’s Twitter account.

    «May I congratulate the citizens of Kazakhstan on the International Children's Day! This holiday recalls the responsibility of adults for the well-being, health and safety of the younger generation. Every child in our country deserves love, joy and happy childhood», tweeted the Kazakh President.


    Tags:
    Internet President of Kazakhstan Holidays President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!