President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the New Year 2016. As usual, the speech was broadcast live on all national TV channels.

Dear Kazakhstanis!

We are welcoming the New Year together - as one big and unified Kazakhstani family. Year 2015 has become a time of new achievements for all of us. We launched deep reforms of the state and economy. The new laws adopted as per the Plan of Nation renovated the entire legal framework of Kazakhstan. In 2015, we worthily started the new five-year stage of the Industrialization and Nurly Zhol programs. We built 120 new productions and industrial enterprises in all regions. Thousands of people were employed.

In 2015, Kazakhstan welcomed birth of approximately 400 babies. I congratulate all those families on the birth of this new generation of the Nation of One Future! For them and for hundreds of young Kazakhstanis, we built new schools and kindergartens, houses and hospitals, roads and enterprises, stadiums and concert halls. In the name of all Kazakhstanis' happiness, we will always preserve our unity. I would like to thank all of you for your creative work on ensuring peace, harmony and prosperity in our Motherland!



Dear Friends!

The New Year 2016 picks up the baton of history. Year 2016 is the year of the 25th jubilee of the Independent Kazakhstan. All Kazakhstanis have a common dream - to make our Motherland one of the most developed countries of the world. We are well placed and we have will to make this dream ome true. Let our Kazakhstan strengthen with happiness and prosperity of each family. Let all your dreams and wishes come true!